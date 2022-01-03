Head to Head Analysis: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) & Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A Flux Power -57.24% -119.04% -59.72%

62.1% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Flux Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flux Power $26.26 million 2.61 -$12.79 million ($1.01) -4.25

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Flux Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III 0 1 1 0 2.50 Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.61%. Flux Power has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 218.57%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Summary

Flux Power beats Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

