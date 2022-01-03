Head-To-Head Review: Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) & PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $12.06 billion 4.02 $2.59 billion $1.03 11.86 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $8.05 billion 2.86 $1.20 billion N/A N/A

Nordea Bank Abp has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nordea Bank Abp and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 1 3 6 0 2.50 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus target price of $53.16, indicating a potential upside of 335.02%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Volatility & Risk

Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nordea Bank Abp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Nordea Bank Abp pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 36.84% 10.11% 0.61% PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment serves, advices, and partners with corporate customers; and provides payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solution. The Large Corporates and Institution pertains to the provision of financial solutions to large Nordic and international corporates and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises of investment, savings, and risk management solutions to individuals and institutional investors. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers. The Commercial segment consists of loans, deposits, and other transactions by medium scale commercial and business banking customers. The Retail segment comprises of loans granted to business entities or individuals with micro-scale to small; and products or other services such as deposits, payment transactions, and other transactions belonging to micro and small customers. The Treasury & Markets segment offers treasury activities of the bank including foreign exchange, money market, and fixed income; and international banking, capital markets, and supervision of the foreign office. The Head Office segment manages the assets and liabilities of the group other than those managed by other operating segments.

