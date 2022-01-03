Head-To-Head Survey: Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) & Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Lion Group alerts:

Lion Group has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.6% of Lion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lion Group and Virtu Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtu Financial 1 1 2 0 2.25

Virtu Financial has a consensus target price of $31.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.13%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than Lion Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Group and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Group N/A N/A N/A Virtu Financial 17.43% 38.59% 7.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lion Group and Virtu Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Group $10.23 million 4.80 -$3.35 million N/A N/A Virtu Financial $3.24 billion 1.62 $649.20 million $3.86 7.47

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats Lion Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers. The Corporate segment consists of investments in strategic financial services-oriented opportunities and maintains corporate overhead expenses and all other income and expenses that are not attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Vincent J. Viola and Douglas Cifu in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.