HealthInvest Partners AB Takes Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. Zogenix makes up about 5.0% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zogenix by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,132,000 after buying an additional 755,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zogenix by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 382,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Zogenix by 12.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,051,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,731,000 after purchasing an additional 338,687 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Zogenix by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.95.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,266. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $953.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

