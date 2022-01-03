HedgeTrade Price Reaches $0.74 on Major Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $259.20 million and approximately $11,555.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

SSV Network (SSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00177164 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.