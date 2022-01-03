Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $148.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.48. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $157.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,188.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $311,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 447,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,123,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

