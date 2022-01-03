Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $287,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

