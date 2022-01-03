Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $420.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $413.13.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $415.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.80. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $433.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.