Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.77. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Point Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

The stock has a market cap of $662.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.78 million. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the second quarter valued at $126,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

