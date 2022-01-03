Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 105.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $6.81 on Monday, reaching $195.22. 24,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.98 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.14.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

