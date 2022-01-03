HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,785,007 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 299,306 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $130,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 77,300 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in HP by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,782 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 552,599 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in HP by 18.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 13,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $37.67 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,989 shares of company stock worth $10,972,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

