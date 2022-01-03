H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after acquiring an additional 835,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after acquiring an additional 811,238 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,035,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,259,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 444,997 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRB opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

