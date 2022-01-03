Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,629 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

