Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,364,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,544 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $158,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,065,000 after buying an additional 153,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman by 12.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,472,000 after buying an additional 569,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Huntsman by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,426,000 after buying an additional 416,562 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN opened at $34.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

