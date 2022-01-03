Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $28.29 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $95.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

