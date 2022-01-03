IAA (NYSE:IAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet raised IAA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. IAA has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in IAA by 36.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,002,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,710,000 after buying an additional 269,148 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the third quarter worth $11,298,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in IAA by 120.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 104,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IAA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,239,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,661,000 after buying an additional 31,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

