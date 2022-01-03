Ibex Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Moringa Acquisition makes up 0.1% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 0.24% of Moringa Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,310,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $948,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $757,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

MACA opened at $9.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

