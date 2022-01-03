Ibex Investors LLC Sells 255,643 Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Ibex Investors LLC decreased its position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 255,643 shares during the period. RedHill Biopharma accounts for 0.7% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in RedHill Biopharma were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 147,889 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 131.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

RDHL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RedHill Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $2.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

