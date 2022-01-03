Iconic Token Price Up 21.9% Over Last Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $1,401.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00065861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.07 or 0.08087448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00075609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,163.85 or 0.99637370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

