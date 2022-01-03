Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Down to $22.88

Shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $22.38. Icosavax shares last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 704 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Icosavax Inc will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

