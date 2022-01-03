II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Gap Up to $68.33

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.33, but opened at $70.56. II-VI shares last traded at $71.03, with a volume of 11,052 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

Get II-VI alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.61.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,020 shares of company stock worth $1,284,231. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 11.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.