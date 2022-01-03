Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading 8.8% Higher

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) traded up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.79. 3,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 155,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.04.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.