IMC Chicago LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,483 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $680,000.

Shares of UGL opened at $59.81 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.03.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

