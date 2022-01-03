InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of InMode stock traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.19. 62,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,838. InMode has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.67.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the third quarter worth $48,000.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

