Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $248.78 and last traded at $249.34. 6,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 261,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.57%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,545,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,686,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 408,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.