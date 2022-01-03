Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UOCT. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2,889.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 51.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth about $815,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $28.56.

