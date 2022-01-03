Insider Buying: Hamelin Gold Ltd (ASX:HMG) Insider Buys A$24,923.43 in Stock

Hamelin Gold Ltd (ASX:HMG) insider William Robinson purchased 184,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,923.43 ($18,060.46).

William Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, William Robinson acquired 200,000 shares of Hamelin Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$34,000.00 ($24,637.68).

