Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,966,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 600,800 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.5% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $850,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.39. 304,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,746,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a market cap of $213.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

