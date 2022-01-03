Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) versus Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Financial Survey

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Lion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 10.95% 3.13% 0.29% Lion Group N/A N/A N/A

19.1% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Lion Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Lion Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Interactive Brokers Group and Lion Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 1 1 4 0 2.50 Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus price target of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Lion Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Lion Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $2.48 billion 13.39 $195.00 million $3.40 23.36 Lion Group $10.23 million 4.80 -$3.35 million N/A N/A

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Volatility and Risk

Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Group has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Lion Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers. The company was founded by Thomas Pechy Peterffy in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

