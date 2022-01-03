International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Rudius Management LP lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF stock opened at $150.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.94 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 122.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

