Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

Shares of ISRG opened at $359.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

