Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Position Increased by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 496,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,862 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 328,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 75,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,264. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.17.

