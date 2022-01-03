Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Position Trimmed by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period.

Shares of PDP opened at $94.52 on Monday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.43 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.70.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

