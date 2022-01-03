Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,963,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $550,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 96,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.10 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09.

