Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.54

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.54 and last traded at $80.54, with a volume of 52035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.96.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,914,000 after acquiring an additional 117,809 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,110,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 437,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.