Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 39,551 shares.The stock last traded at $369.67 and had previously closed at $369.09.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

