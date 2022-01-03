IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Sells $86,175.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.81. 157,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,837. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.00.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

