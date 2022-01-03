iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

IEI opened at $128.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $133.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

