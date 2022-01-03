iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $61,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,645,000 after purchasing an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,683,000 after purchasing an additional 94,442 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,308,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,281,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,032,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,602 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $128.42 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $133.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

