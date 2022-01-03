iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $76.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

