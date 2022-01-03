iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the November 30th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
NASDAQ:IXUS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.33. 131,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,598. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
