iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the November 30th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ:IXUS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.33. 131,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,598. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $132,000.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.