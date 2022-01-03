iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $26,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $76.34 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

