iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Position Reduced by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 263,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 176,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 176,684 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 887,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,837,000 after buying an additional 102,210 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,134,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 773.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 44,027 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,620,000.

MTUM stock opened at $181.82 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.26.

