iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

