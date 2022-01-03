iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Boosted by Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 5.0% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

