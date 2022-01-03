iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Purchased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,461,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,345,000 after buying an additional 471,308 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 197,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 72,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,546,000 after buying an additional 61,663 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 39,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

IDV opened at $31.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.