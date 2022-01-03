iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average of $79.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

