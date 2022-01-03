iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Raised by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,355 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 234,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 73,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $160,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $73.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.12.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

