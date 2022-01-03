iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 1.50% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21,155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $90.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.12. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $87.36 and a 1-year high of $100.88.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.054 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

