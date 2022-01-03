iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 42,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 161,164 shares.The stock last traded at $92.91 and had previously closed at $92.92.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.